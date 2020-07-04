BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced that 17 low level, non-violent defendants will be released early from jail to reduce inmate population and stop the spread of COVID-19.

The decision was announced Tuesday morning. All of the defendants released have less than 45 days left in their sentence.

“The only way to combat this virus is by distancing ourselves from one another. While the number of people in our jails has been significantly reduced under bail reform, I understand the potential for COVID-19 to spread quickly among inmates and correctional facility employees. In the interest of justice and public health, I believe it is best for these defendants to serve the remainder of their sentence at home,” said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

The DA's office said they continue to review bail applications on behalf of pre-trial detainees and will make decisions on a case by case basis.

RELATED: COVID-19 threat not spurring many jail releases in Buffalo & Western New York

RELATED: 22 cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming County

RELATED: Erie County positive cases reaches 1,163; 223 people have recovered