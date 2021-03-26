15% of Erie County residents have finished their COVID-19 vaccine series

Erie County reports that 29.5% of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Erie County reports that 29.5% of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In terms of completing the vaccine series, 15 percent of residents have reached that point, as of March 25.

That means that 271,512 residents have gotten at least one dose, and 138,951 have finished the series.

On Thursday, Allegany County and Vaccinate WNY shared information about a vaccine clinic happening in Wellsville this weekend. The vaccine clinic is now open to anyone who is eligible and lives in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Wyoming, Livingston, Steuben, Erie, and Niagara.

Erie County residents can also register for the vaccine, if they are eligible, through the state (NYS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics, 1-833-697-4829), the county, as well as some pharmacies and health clinics.

Erie County also breaks down vaccinations by metrics such as gender and zip code. This week's report isn't out yet, but below is the week ending in March 20.