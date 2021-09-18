146 new COVID cases reported in Erie County on Friday

Statewide, there were 322 newly admitted COVID patients at hospitals and 27 more deaths, including one each in Erie, Chautauqua, and Genesee Counties.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There were 146 new COVID cases in Erie County on Friday, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.

That number, reported Saturday afternoon, was fifth-highest among New York State counties and regions, trailing New York City (2,082), as well as Suffolk (512), Nassau (372), Westchester (179), and Monroe (168) counties.

The Western New York region's seven-day average for positive COVID-19 tests was 4.75 percent on Friday. That number was 4.96 percent on Thursday and 5.02 percent on Wednesday.

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.

The Finger Lakes region -- which includes Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties -- had a seven-day average of 4.93 percent Friday. That number was 4.94 percent on Thursday and 4.95 percent on Wednesday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 69.7 percent of all New Yorkers have had at least one COVID vaccine dose, while 60.7 percent of all New Yorkers have completed their vaccine series.