14% of Erie County residents have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County is slowly coming up on one in 10 residents being fully vaccinated.

As of Friday, 14.3 percent of county residents have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 9.2 percent have had both doses.

The county says that delivery delays caused by weather slowed the rate of first doses administered.

As of Thursday, the state vaccine tracker reports the Western New York region as having administered 92 percent of allocated doses.

So far, 131,306 Erie County residents have gotten their first shot in their arm. Of those residents, 84,328 have already gotten their second shot.

Erie County says it has given 23,507 first doses and 18,507 second doses through the pods it runs.