BUFFALO, N.Y. — 14 members of the Buffalo Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Fire Union.
The union released a statement saying that in addition to the 14 that have tested positive, 50 members are showing symptoms and have been placed on administrative leave and been told to self-quarantine.
You can read the full statement below.
RELATED: Buffalo Firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire at east side home
RELATED: Buffalo teen rescued from house fire
RELATED: 2 people being assisted after Town of Wheatfield fire