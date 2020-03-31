BUFFALO, N.Y. — 14 members of the Buffalo Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Fire Union.

The union released a statement saying that in addition to the 14 that have tested positive, 50 members are showing symptoms and have been placed on administrative leave and been told to self-quarantine.

You can read the full statement below.

