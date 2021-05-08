139 new COVID-19 cases reported in Erie County

The Western New York region's seven-day average for positive COVID-19 tests was 3.10% on Friday. It was 3.29% in the Finger Lakes region.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County reported 139 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.

That number ranked sixth-highest among counties and regions across New York State, trailing New York City (1,944), as well as Nassau (412), Suffolk (407), Westchester (192), and Monroe (171) counties.

The state's seven-day average percentage of positive test results for the period ending Friday was 2.86 percent. The previous two days, it was 2.79 percent and 2.74 percent, respectively.

The Western New York region's seven-day average for positive COVID-19 tests was 3.10 percent on Friday. That number was 3.07 percent on Thursday and 3.17 percent on Wednesday.

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

Thank you to the 1,206 WNYers who got their first dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine between 11am yesterday and 1pm today, as well as the 829 residents who completed their vaccine regimen.



72.5% of all Erie County adults have received at least 1 dose. Let's get that to more than 75%! pic.twitter.com/GB9CBH4JwL — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) August 7, 2021

In the Finger Lakes region -- which includes Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties -- the seven-day average on Friday was 3.29 percent. That number was 3.10 percent on Thursday and 2.83 percent on Wednesday.

"The progress New Yorkers have made has been remarkable, and our comeback is proof of what it means to be New York Tough," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement on Saturday.

"Our fight is not over yet, and the Delta variant remains a threat to all that we have accomplished together. The vaccine is the most effective weapon we have against COVID, so if you still need to get your shot, I urge you to do so quickly at one of our many sites across the state."

There were 11 COVID deaths across New York State on Friday.