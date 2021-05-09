133 new COVID cases reported in Erie County on Saturday

Statewide, there were 273 newly admitted COVID patients at hospitals and 27 more deaths, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.

ALBANY, N.Y. — There were 133 new COVID cases in Erie County on Saturday, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.

That number, reported Sunday evening, was fifth-highest among New York State counties and regions, trailing New York City (1,626), as well as Suffolk (547), Nassau (419), and Westchester (175) counties. Monroe County reported 130 new cases.

Statewide, there were 273 newly admitted COVID patients at hospitals and 27 more deaths.

The Western New York region's seven-day average for positive COVID-19 tests was 4.23 percent on Saturday. That number was 4.25 percent on Friday and 4.08 percent on Thursday.

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz also shared some numbers on Sunday. He said as of Friday, Erie County hospitals had 108 COVID patients, adding that nearly half of those were under the age of 64.

He also says two people died, bringing the death toll to 20 people over the past eight days.

In the Finger Lakes region -- which includes Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties -- the seven-day average on Saturday was 4.41 percent. That number was 4.5 percent on Friday and 4.37 percent on Thursday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 68 percent of all New Yorkers have had at least one COVID vaccine dose, while 59.2 percent of all New Yorkers have completed their vaccine series.

According to the latest NBC News tally, the country has now recorded at least 40 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 651,000 deaths. Vaccination rates have been slowly increasing since July, but states and territories are nowhere near reaching the 70 percent fully vaccinated threshold.