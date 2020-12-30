12 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Niagara County Jail

The Sheriff's Office says all of them are asymptomatic, doing well and have been isolated from the rest of the jail population.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's office is reporting that 12 of 156 inmates recently tested have come up positive for COVID-19.

The inmates affected are all reported to be asymptomatic and doing well and have been isolated from the rest of the jail population which currently stands at 284.

The Sheriff's Office says it continues to coordinate with the Niagara County Health Department and medical providers to ensure all proper protocols are being followed.

Staff and inmates will continue to be tested according to the current guidance and contact tracing.