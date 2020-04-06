11 Day Power Play will go on, one way or another

Organizers say cancer doesn't take a break and neither can they, even during a pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A major fundraising event will be going on this summer despite the coronavirus pandemic. The 11 Day Power Play has been rescheduled and organizers have come up with a back up plan, just in case. Organizers say cancer doesn't take a break, and neither will they.

The event, originally scheduled for July, has been moved to August 19 through the 30. The goal is still to have their normal 11 day on-ice hockey game, but if social distancing guidelines still prevent that, they have a "plan B".

If the hockey tournament can't go on, they will instead hold an 11 day live stream event. It will be 12 hours each day hosted by co-founders Mike and Amy Lesakowski, featuring interviews and entertainment, as well as fundraising challenges. Each team, all 2,700 players, will come up with their own ideas, ranging from hockey challenges, bald for bucks-type events, to a food drives and everything in between. They are calling that plan "The Big Save 2020".

Amy says that raising money to fight cancer is certainly a big part of the event, but it's also about giving the players a chance to memorialize a loved one, or show support to someone currently battling the disease. Her husband, Mike, came up with the idea after Amy battled cancer and then he lost his mother to the disease.

"If we can't get on the ice, you know our players are so familiar with playing in the event and honoring their loved ones, but we're jam packing 11 days with amazing efforts from each of our players so they can honor and remember their loved one," Amy said.

So far the 11 Day Power Play has raised more than $820,000 for this year's event. They are confident they will surpass the $1 million mark for the fourth straight year, whether they're on the ice or not.