118 positive COVID-19 tests in WNY on Wednesday; most since May

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The caution flag is raised even higher according to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has COVID-19 positives cases continue to increase.

Numbers released Thursday show that the Western New York region had 118 positive COVID cases reported on Wednesday; this is the highest number of reported cases since May 22.

Data also shows that the 7-day rolling average of positive test results continues to climb. The percent of positive test results in the region is 2%.

The average of the percent positive is now 1.6%, that’s double what it was on August 17.

On Thursday, Governor Cuomo said the caution flag in the Western New York region will be raised a little higher after the region's COVID-19 positive rate was at 2% for August 26.