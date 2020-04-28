ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz posted on Twitter Tuesday evening that 12 more people have died from COVID-19 in Erie County. At this time, 245 people have died from coronavirus in the county.

There are currently 3,224 positive cases of coronavirus in Erie County, which is up 115 from the Erie County Department of Health's update Monday evening.

So far, 14,503 residents have been tested for COVID-19 in Erie County.

As of Saturday, 225 people were hospitalized, and of those, 112 were in the ICU, and 81 of those individuals in the ICU had an airway assist.

