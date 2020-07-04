BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ten residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at St. Catherine Labouré Health Care Center in Buffalo.

The long term care facility says seven of the 10 cases were symptomatic at the time of their diagnosis, and the remaining cases were detected as part of rapid testing in the 40-bed unit.

Of the 10 cases, two people were taken to local hospitals. One resident returned to St. Catherine's on Tuesday and the other is expected to return on Wednesday.

All affected residents are currently in an isolation zone within the facility to prevent additional transmission. St. Catherine's says all families of the residents have been contacted.

The health care center added that because of the low rate of positive cases within the unit, only residents have been tested at this time.

At this time, Catholic Heath’s two other nursing homes – McAuley Residence in Tonawanda and Mercy Nursing Facility at OLV in Lackawanna – do not have any positive coronavirus cases.

