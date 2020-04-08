10 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Niagara County

The county has seen a total of 1,457 positive cases since the start of the pandemic, which include 1,316 people who have recovered and 98 deaths.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Health Department says there are 10 new positive cases for COVID-19 in the county since Friday, July 31.

The county has seen a total of 1,457 positive cases since the start of the pandemic, which include 1,316 people who have recovered and 98 deaths.

There are currently 43 active cases in the county which break down to 39 people who are isolating in their homes and 4 people in the hospital.

The county has conducted 54,206 coronavirus diagnostic tests since the start of the pandemic.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

• The air by coughing or sneezing

• Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

• Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Eat and sleep separately from your family members

• Use different utensils and dishes

• Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

• If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.