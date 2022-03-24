1 WNY kid among winners of #VaxForKids sticker design contest

Hannah F. was one of nine winners from across the state.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nine winners have been selected from around the state as part of the #VaxForKids sticker design contest, including one from Western New York.

Hannah F. from WNY won with her design with the sloga, "Live life to the max, get the vax."

The contest was launched to help get more New York kids vaccinated.

"Congratulations to our incredible #VaxForKids contest winners, whose sticker designs will inspire even more New Yorkers to join you in getting vaccinated against COVID-19," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

"I thank you and your families for getting vaccinated, keeping our communities safe and healthy, and proudly celebrating the importance of vaccination through your unique designs. Over 1.68 million kids 5 - 17 have been vaccinated already, and I urge all parents and guardians to ensure their children get vaccinated and keep up with all recommended doses. The life-saving vaccine continues to be best protection against the virus and severe disease."

The other winners are:

Tessa C., 9, Capital Region

Sophia J., 13, Central New York

Eliza G., 7, Finger Lakes

Rowan C., 10, Long Island

Beckett C., 6, Mid-Hudson

Sasha L., 9, New York City

Milena P., 9, New York City

Susanne G., 11, Southern Tier

The winning designs are available on the Vax For Kids website. The stickers can be downloaded by organizations hosting a vaccine event to be distributed.

"Sharing our own vaccine story can help someone else confidently make the decision to get vaccinated. I applaud the parents, guardians, and kids who participated in our #VaxForKids sticker design contest, and congratulate all of our winners for their work. Because of the 1.68 million children who have stepped up to get vaccinated, our schools, homes, and communities are better protected from the virus and the worst outcomes from it. I urge all parents and guardians to ensure their kids get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible," State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said.

As of March 23, around 40% of 5-11 and 82% of 12-17 year olds have received at least one dose. Additionally, 35% of 5-11 and 72% of 12-17 year olds are fully vaccinated.