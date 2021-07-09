Trinity Health issues COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees

A 2 On Your Side viewer asked about what it will mean for Catholic Health employees in Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We continue to get questions from you about the COVID-19 vaccine, and one of the latest questions to come into the 2 On Your Side newsroom is about whether a major employer here in Western New York is about to require its employees to get vaccinated.

2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik got this question from a viewer who saw an online press release posted Thursday by Trinity Health.

The viewer asked, "Wondering if you've gotten any announcements from Catholic Health here in Buffalo regarding the big Trinity Health announcement today that across the whole ministry they were going to be mandating vaccination. Catholic Health in Buffalo is listed as one of their sites but they’re only affiliated (most of the rest are owned), so I think we’re wondering what move they are going to make, if any."

Trinity Health does list Catholic Health in Western New York as one of its locations on its website.

And the press release put out by Trinity Health on Thursday says the Catholic health system will require its 117,000 employees across 22 states to get the COVID-19 vaccine, adding that it's effective immediately, and it applies to all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors, and people conducting business in its health care facilities.

2 On Your Side went to Catholic Health for answers, and a spokesperson told us, "In Catholic Health, decisions related to the COVID-19 vaccine are made at the local level. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated as we continue to monitor and evaluate vaccine acceptance within our system. While the vaccine is not mandated at this time, more and more of our associates continue to get vaccinated."

So Catholic Health in Western New York does not have a vaccine mandate.