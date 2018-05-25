BUFFALO, N.Y. – Jack Lafferty has needed insulin for about 10 years.

With insulin prices skyrocketing in the U.S., it’s taking a toll on monthly medical bills.

"Senior citizens on a fixed income...I always laughed at fixed income, but I'm on a fixed income,” Lafferty said. "I pay over 10 percent of my income just for insurance premiums.”

Lantus, an insulin prescription by the company Sanofi, is the most expensive drug he needs.

According to the American Medical Association, insulin costs went up 197 percent from 2002 to 2013, and Americans are limited with their options.

Sanofi, LillyPad, and Novo Nordisk are the main manufacturers in the U.S., and Sanofi makes the brand most commonly used: Lantus.

Lafferty says he's constantly researching how to save money and even switched to a new insurance plan that will save him over $100 a month by reducing his premiums. However, even with supplemental insurance, he hits times when his costs go up substantially until a higher deductible is met.

"The second thing I'm doing this week is I'm checking with Canadian pharmacies to check how much what I need...to bring up to them,” he said.

The international option is one Western New Yorkers can take advantage of. One carton of Lantus with five Solostar insulin pens is $278 across most U.S. pharmacies, according to goodrx.com. On Thursday, that same carton cost $96.82 U.S. currency in Fort Erie, where it's also over the counter.

“My out of pocket won't be anywhere near what it is now. Just across the Peace Bridge, go to a pharmacy in Fort Erie,” Lafferty said.

Lafferty said he’s considering if there’s any downside to buying in Canada and says, so far, he hasn’t found one. Mainly, he’s thankful that he is able to be his own advocate.

"There are a lot of seniors out there that are deciding, 'Should I take my drugs, or should I eat?' And that's not right,” Lafferty said.

Another way to save is my applying for a drug company's savings car. Sanofi offers one for lantus, but you have to meet eligibility requirements. A setback for someone like Lafferty is that anyone on Medicare is ineligible.

