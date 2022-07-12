ConnectLife puts out 'urgent call' for blood donors

ConnectLife posted on Twitter on Monday saying the local hospital blood usage has more than doubled over the past weekend.

ConnectLife posted on Twitter on Monday saying local hospital blood usage has more than doubled over the past weekend.

The post read in part, "Urgent call for blood donors! We are calling on the WNY community to help replenish the local blood supply. Over the past weekend hospital blood usage was MORE THAN DOUBLE what they typically need for patients."

During the month of July, ConnectLife is giving away Buffalo Bills swag to those who donate blood. Now through July 31, anyone who donates blood with ConnectLife will receive a Bills tie-dye bag. Donors will also have a chance to win preseason, regular season or training camp tickets, autographed merchandise, apparel and Kota Kustom Air Force 1's.

ConnectLife is the main supplier of blood in Western New York, supplying blood to Kaleida Health, Erie County Medical Center, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Health, Wyoming County Community Health System, Olean General Hospital, Brooks-TLC Health System and Bradford Regional Medical Center.

Appointments to donate blood can be made on the ConnectLife website or by calling (716) 529-4270.

