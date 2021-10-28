Donate blood, get a free pair of Buffalo Sabres tickets

During the month of November, anyone who donates blood through ConnectLife will receive a free pair of tickets to an upcoming Buffalo Sabres home game.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the blood shortage continues in Western New York, ConnectLife is offering an incentive to encourage more people to donate.

During the month of November, anyone who donates blood through ConnectLife will receive a free pair of tickets to an upcoming Buffalo Sabres home game. Specific dates for the tickets have not been provided.

With the holidays right around the corner, ConnectLife stresses that it's important to have blood available for any patients who may be in need. ConnectLife is the main supplier of blood in Western New York, supplying blood to Kaleida Health, Erie County Medical Center, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Health, Wyoming County Community Health System, Olean General Hospital, Brooks-TLC Health System and Bradford Regional Medical Center.

This isn't the first time ConnectLife has offered an incentive to get people to donate blood. Western New York has been dealing with a blood crisis since the beginning of the year and has gotten creative to get people to donate.

Back in August, ConnectLife said despite an outpouring of community support for blood donations, the blood supply in Western New York remained at a critical level. The community blood center was especially in need of Type O blood donations. To help address the problem, ConnectLife held a raffle for blood donors to win tickets to the Buffalo Bills home opener.

And in July, ConnectLife held a drawing for blood donors to win tickets to a Blue Jays game back when the Major League Team was playing here in the City of Buffalo at Sahlen Field.