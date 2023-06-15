Congressman Higgins urging action to address cancer drug shortage

Congressman Brian Higgins said the shortage and supply chain issues are impacting thousands of cancer patients across the country and here in Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local lawmaker is urging the FDA to address the urgent shortage in cancer drugs.

Many clinics including Roswell Park only have a one-to-two-week supply of these drugs, forcing doctors to decide who can and cannot be treated.

"I understand that the root causes are an overreliance on foreign manufacturing and a brittle supply chain. These are older generic injectable drugs. The United States spends so much money on drug development that what we are experiencing is inexcusable. We need to take decisive action," Higgins said.

Higgins signed a bipartisan letter urging federal agencies to work with Congress to address supply chain issues.