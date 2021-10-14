Compeer of Greater Buffalo opens new location on Kenmore Avenue

The building will serve as the organization's headquarters. People in the program get matched with individuals who will help promote good mental wellness.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Compeer of Greater Buffalo opened its doors Thursday to a brand new location on Kenmore Avenue in Buffalo.

The nonprofit organization promotes good mental health through friendships.

The building will serve as the organization's headquarters, and people who are a part of the program get matched with individuals who will help promote good mental wellness.

The company's CEO said the number of volunteers has substantially gone up over the years, because people are stepping up and wanting to help during the COVID pandemic.

"COVID put a real spotlight on mental health," said Timothy Boling, the CEO of Compeer of Greater Buffalo. "People are talking about it more and more than they've ever been talking about it, which is great because it reduces the stigma around people stepping forward and getting the help when they need to."