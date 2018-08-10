TONAWANDA NY-- People living around the Tonawanda Coke plant will have the chance to voice their concerns before the company's hearing with the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation.

Tonight is the second meeting held since a federal judge found the company guilty of violating its probation by failing to meet emission standards with what it releases into the air.

The meeting is hosted by the non-profit group Citizen Science Community Resources.

The goal is to teach people about the chemical emissions and their possible health effects, as well as listen to residents' concerns.

The public meeting will happen at the Burger King on Grand Island Boulevard tonight at 6:30pm.

