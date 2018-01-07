HAMBURG, NY - A newly approved measure in Congress will require the Centers for Disease Control to collect data for a firefighter cancer registry.

It was co-sponsored by Representative Chis Collins who hopes its will better protect these first responders.

"The hope would be that not only could we do these types of linkages but it can create better turnout gear, better respiratory gear, and just more knowledge," says Collins.

He expects a White House signing ceremony for the measure by President Trump.

