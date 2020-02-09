Expansion coming to Mount St. Mary's Clearview Treatment Services

The expansion will add 24 additional inpatient beds, bringing the total to 69 beds in the unit.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Mount St. Mary's Clearview Treatment Services Inpatient Chemical Dependency Unit will soon be expanding.

The New York State Department of Health approved the expansion for the facility located inside the hospital at 5300 Military Road in Lewiston. The facility is a confidential, inpatient rehabilitation program that helps treat people whose lives have been affected by drugs and/or alcohol.

The expansion will add 24 additional inpatient beds, bringing the total to 69 beds in the unit.

“As we considered the success of Clearview and evaluated the number of people waiting for these services, we knew we had to do something to answer this crucial need in our community,” said C.J. Urlaub, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital President and Catholic Health Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Integration & Care Delivery-Niagara County. “The opioid epidemic combined with people suffering from substance use disorders is a tragedy that has affected so many. It is hard to find someone who hasn’t been touched by this epidemic; whether themselves, a family member or friend. By expanding this program, we are letting our community know we hear you, and are here for you.”

The expansion also addresses an updated regulation for inpatient treatment from the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports. The agency changed its policy for the minimum allowable stay to be 28 days, instead of 14 days. The change increases the length of stay for patients, and reduces the amount of available beds.