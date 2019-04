CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — In Cheektowaga, a health expo will be held for senior citizens on Saturday.

It's going to be held at the Cheektowaga Senior Center on Broadway from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.

There will be blood pressure checks, a diabetes awareness seminar, and tons of fun activities for seniors.

