Chautauqua County officials correct false report of polio in the county

County Executive PJ Wendel had claimed in a raid interview that a case of polio was found in the county.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Health Department is shutting down claims that a case of polio was found in the county.

The claim was made by County Executive PJ Wendel in an interview with Jamestown Radio station WRFA who later corrected his statement.

“I would like to provide an update that there have been no cases of polio detected in Chautauqua County,” said Wendel. “Routine communication from our health department shared information about a case of polio detected in Rockland County, N.Y.; however, the information was mistakenly attributed by me to being a local case during an interview with WRFA.”

Last week a polio case was reported in Rockland County by New York health officials. It was the first in the U.S. in nearly a decade.

The case was reported in an unvaccinated young adult.