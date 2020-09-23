Chautauqua County health officials urge rabies prevention

The health department says having your pets vaccinated against rabies and distemper is the best way to protect them.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services says it has recently seen an increase in potential rabies exposure to Chautauqua County residents and visitors.

The health department is reminding residents that rabies is communicable to humans and "almost always leads to death without prompt treatment."

Animals such as raccoons, bats, skunks and foxes are the most common carriers of the disease. The health department says rabies is transmitted to humans and other animals such as cats and dogs through saliva from an infected animal, which can enter the body from a bite, scratch, scrape or open cut.

This week a stray cat in the Village of Westfield had tested positive for rabies. Anyone who may have come in contact with the cat is being advised to call the health department at (716) 753-4772.

Christine Schuyler, Public Health Director for he Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services said, “A stray cat in the Village of Westfield tested positive for rabies this week and could have spread the disease to other pets in that area. Therefore, it is critical that all pet owners make sure your pet’s vaccinations are up to date.”

The health department says having your pets vaccinated against rabies and distemper is the best way to protect them. Here in New York State all dogs, cats and domesticated ferrets over the age of 4 months old are required to be vaccinated against rabies.

Schuyler went on to say, “The County Health Department usually sponsors ten to fifteen free rabies vaccination clinics each year. However, the current COVID-19 pandemic has postponed these clinics. While the Health Department is planning to sponsor clinics as soon as possible, we urge all pet owners to vaccinate their pets by working with their local veterinarian.”

For more information about rabies, Chautauqua County residents can contact the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services Environmental Health Unit at (716) 753-4481.

More information can also be found online here.