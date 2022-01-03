Chautauqua County Health Department urges unvaccinated residents to get vaccine

The Chautauqua County Health Department announced COVID-19 vaccination clinics that are open.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Health Department is urging unvaccinated residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The department is also asking for those who are fully vaccinated to get a booster dose if their second dose was at least six months ago.

“COVID-19 is surging in Chautauqua County and the entire region,” said Public Health Director Christine Schuyler. “The threat of COVID-19 infection spread and severity of illness are totally unpredictable but the unvaccinated are at such higher risk of severe illness and death. If you or your loved ones are not vaccinated, please reconsider. If you are fully vaccinated, please get a booster dose as indicated because research is showing that immunity from doses of vaccine received several months ago is waning. Especially if you are over 65 or have underlying health conditions, including pregnancy, do not let your guard down!”

The Chautauqua County Health Department announced the following COVID-19 vaccination clinics:

Jamestown Community College Physical Education Building (290 Curtis St. Jamestown, NY)

Dates/Times: Monday, December 13, 10:00 AM-2:00 PM

Clinic Type: Indoors

Registration Format: Walk-in or pre-register here.

Second Dose: Monday, January 3, 2022

Children Ages 5-11 Only

Only the pediatric Pfizer vaccine will be offered. Consent must be provided at the clinic by a parent or legal guardian. Visit chqgov.com to register, printing the consent forms prior to clinic will speed up your visit.

Chautauqua Lake Central School gymnasium

Date/Time: Saturday, December 18, 10:00 AM-2:00 PM

Clinic Type: Indoors

Registration Format: Please pre-register here.

Second Dose: Saturday, January 8, 10:00 AM-2:00 PM

Anyone Ages 12 and Up

First, second, and third doses, as well as booster shots will be provided to any eligible persons, as long as supplies last. Pfizer is available to anyone ages 12 and up; Moderna is available to anyone ages 18 and up; Johnson & Johnson is available to anyone 18 and up. Vaccines will be provided at no cost to participants. Participants must bring proper identification to the clinic and wear a mask.