Chautauqua County addresses 54% increase in overdoses in 2020

Data from the Overdose Detection and Mapping Application Program system shows Chautauqua County experienced a 54% rise in non-fatal overdoses from 2019 to 2020.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Across the country, many communities, including several here in Western New York, saw a significant spike in overdoses this past year.

County health officials believe there are many contributing factors, and several surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, such as isolation and changes in the way services were offered.

However, they told 2 On Your Side perhaps the principal reason is an increased presence of fentanyl in the drug supply.

"Some overdoses are taking place due to fentanyl when the individual didn't have any idea they were taking fentanyl," said Steve Kilburn, the grant projects director for the Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene.

We've heard this before too, in warnings also from Erie County and even on the national level.

Chautauqua County health officials said the impact, hitting many communities, is yet another example that addiction can affect anyone, anywhere.

"In these days and times, I think it's safe to say that most of us have someone in our lives whether it's a relative, a neighbor, a friend, a coworker, who has been affected by addiction. It is a very common problem that we need to continue to bring awareness to," said Misty Pennington, the Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene’s Program Coordinator.

However, in Chautauqua County, there is evidence that their efforts are working.

Looking at the number of overdose deaths in 2020, while there was an increase from 2019, the rise in fatalities didn't parallel the rise in overall overdoses.

Data shows overdose fatalities rose 18%, from 33 in 2019 to 39 in 2020.

"By definition, what we are seeing there is the effectiveness of harm reduction," Kilburn said.

Pennington and Kilburn said what's helped the number of deaths from rising even higher has been the distribution of Narcan throughout the community.

Additionally, the variety of prevention, treatment and recovery services offered locally also contributed.

"We are lucky here in Chautauqua County, we are a very resource-rich community and we have a variety of both prevention, treatment, recovery and harm reduction services available for all of our partners," said Pennington.

She added, "There are five clinics in the county that provide substance abuse treatment to individuals on an outpatient basis. We are also fortunate enough to have UPMC Chautauqua which has an inpatient chemical dependency unit as well as a residential treatment unit."

Kilburn stressed, "Treatment works. Help is available. People get better and those services are available here in our own county, in Chautauqua County."

