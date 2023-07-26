Certified Nursing Assistant testing now available at HighPointe on Michigan

CNA testing is now available in addition to training at HighPointe.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is a new testing option in Buffalo for people who are training to become Certified Nursing Assistants.

"We're just looking for people who are caring and compassionate. Some people are looking for career changes, so experience is not required," said Angela Mostiller, Long-Term Care Recruitment Team Leader.

At Kaleida's Highpointe on Michigan, Certified Nursing Assistants can train and now they can also take the New York State-approved CNA test there. More often than not, that leads to a position at HighPointe.

There is still a big need for nurses and nursing assistants, and that's why Kaleida held a job fair in Highpointe's lobby on Wednesday.

"Today, we're looking for Licensed Professional Nurses, Registered Nurses, Certified Nursing Assistants, Nurse Aide Trainees, Environmental Service Aides, Nutritional Food Service Workers, and Laundry Helpers," said Angela Mostiller.

The CNA training program takes four weeks. Five people passed the CNA exam last week during HighPointe's first onsite test.

"It's a very different environment. It's not your average 9 to 5 job. It's a 24-hour organization and we operate days, evenings, and overnights. So we have the flexibility for those who are looking for flexibility in scheduling, whether it be, you know, child care or working around school schedules or anything like that, we have those positions available for people," said Angela Mostiller.

Many of the people who applied for CNA training on Wednesday are motivated by family.

"It would mean a lot because, you know, my mother is a nurse also. My grandmother was a nurse. My older sister is a nurse. So, you know, I'm just trying to keep that going," said Taniyah Bishop, CNA training applicant.

"My kids. I have two children. I just want to give them the best I can and CNA is the start for me," said Chanel Thornton, CNA training applicant.