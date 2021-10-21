Center for Handicapped Children receives generous donation

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Center for Handicapped Children in Williamsville received a generous donation Thursday from the Buffalo Octagon Association.
The association says the money will go toward building a multi-sensory room, which will benefit students both therapeutically and educationally.
The executive director, Janice Gentz, says donations such as this make a huge difference for the children.
"The association with people in the community means the world to us because we are a small program in Western New York," Gentz said. "Not many people know about the CHC Learning Center, and it's people like this car show club that come and find out about us, and meet our amazing students, and they do wonderful things to help support our program and services, so we are so incredibly grateful."
If you want to help out the learning center, you can visit their website by going to CHC Learning Center's website.