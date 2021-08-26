CDC: Salmonella outbreaks linked to Italian-style deli meat

Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin have reported cases in the Midwest.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating two outbreaks of salmonella linked to Italian-style meats. People in both outbreaks report eating salami, prosciutto, and other meats that can be found in antipasto or charcuterie assortments before getting sick.

Investigators are working to identify specific contaminated products and determine if the two outbreaks are linked to the same food source. Right now, there is no specific recall of any supply of the meats.

Seventeen states have reported a total of 36 cases, with the most cases in Illinois, California and Arizona. Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin have also reported cases.

There have been no deaths reported, according to the CDC.

Most people infected with salmonella experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days.

Infants, adults over 65 and people with a weakened immune system are the most likely to have severe infections.