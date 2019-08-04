BUFFALO, N.Y. — The resurgence of the measles virus is getting worse.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there have been 465 cases across the country this year.

That's up 100 cases from last week, and it means 2019 has already had more cases than any other year since the disease was declared eliminated in 2000.

Medical experts blame the anti-vaccination movement for the spread of the disease, and they say parents need to get their children vaccinated for their safety.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Court halts anti-measles emergency order in New York county

Unvaccinated minors have been banned from public spaces in New York

No measles cases in Erie County as NYC suburb has health emergency