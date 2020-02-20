BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says warnings about vaping seem to be working.

Fewer people are being treated for vaping-related illness, but overall the numbers are still alarming.

According to the latest report, 2,758 people have been hospitalized. That includes patients as young as 13 years old.

There have been 64 confirmed vaping-related deaths in 28 states, including New York. The CDC says more deaths are currently under investigation.

In New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo is trying to get his ban on flavored vapes that's been tied up in the courts for months into the state budget.

His proposal would ban all vape cartridges with flavors other than tobacco, and it would also ban certain oils that have been linked to the illnesses we've seen from vaping around the country, as well as the online sale of e-cigarettes.

It's one of a lot of things that will be hashed out in budget negotiations over the next month.

