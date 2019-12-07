BUFFALO, N.Y. — You might feel pretty good about your health if you don't smoke.

But if your co-workers still like to light on up on the job, it can put your health in danger.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says almost 20 percent of non-smokers in the United States were exposed to secondhand smoke while on the job, putting them at risk for heart disease, lung cancer and strokes.

Tens of thousands of adult non-smokers die every year because of second-hand smoke.

