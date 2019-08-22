BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cattaraugus County is looking at some some new action in the battle against teen vaping.

The legislature on Wednesday night will debate a plan to ban all flavored e-cig liquids, something that was proposed in Albany this year but never got a vote.

Health officials in Cattaraugus County say those flavored e-liquids lead to more kids vaping.

There will not be a final decision on the ban on Wednesday night. It's only in front of the Human Services and finance Committees for a discussion.

