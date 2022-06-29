Catholic Health opts for 'on the spot' hiring in response to nursing shortage

On Wednesday, 100 people signed up for interviews to be nurses, nurse assistants and immediate treatments assistants at Mercy Hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hospital and hospital systems nationwide are doing their best to managed the on-going staffing shortage in large part due to the pandemic.

Despite incentives like salary raises, sign-on bonuses and improvements to the work environment, retaining nurses and attracting new ones is a serious challenge.

On Wednesday, Catholic Health decided to change up their recruitment tactics in hopes of being able to add more staff at Mercy Hospital.

From 4 to 7 p.m., recruiters and senior managers, including president and CEO Mark Sullivan, gathered at Buffalo RiverWorks to host a unique "On The Spot" hiring event for registered nurses, nurse assistants, and immediate treatment assistants.

"I've been here 30 years," Sullivan said. "We've recruited the same way for 30 years. This is a unique approach for us."

Getting out into the community instead of waiting for the community to come to them is proving to make a difference.

"This is one of many events we're having," Sullivan said. We want to come to where the workers are. We want to come to the community, to those who may want a change, but also to those who want a fulfilling career in health care."

More than 100 people signed up for Wednesday's event.

Julie Mungo is the director of talent acquisition and recruitment. She says events like these are energizing and a great way for people to meet the team they will be working for and with.

"We are all out here today, it's just a great way to show the community who we are and what we are all about: to honor these health care heroes and to be there for them so they can be there for the patients," Mungo said.

Happening Now: @CHSBuffalo & Mercy Hospital is hosting a very unique hiring event for nurses, nurse assistants (NA), & immediate treatment assistants (ITA) - ‘On The Spot’ hiring at Riverworks, bonuses included, until 7pm. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/0Xvka4C8ot — Liz Lewin (@LizLewinTV) June 30, 2022

Incentives help too. New hires walked away with sign-on bonuses in the thousands as a thank you.

"The $25,000 and up to $30,000 and an extra $5,000 for your first night nurses that join your team is a great way to incentivize people," Mungo said.

Catholic Health tells 2 On Your Side the hope is to be able to continue strong local recruitment and depend less on travel nurses.