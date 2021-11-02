Catholic Health to acquire land in Lockport for new hospital

The 104 acres located off S. Transit Road between Shimer and Ruhlmann roads, will house the Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary's Hospital.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Catholic Health says they will soon purchase land in Lockport which will be the site for a new hospital.

“We are excited to have found an excellent site for this new state-of-the-art hospital,” said Mark Sullivan, President & CEO of Catholic Health. “We are also pleased to share the progress we have made on our promise to build a new hospital campus to serve the needs of the residents across Niagara County.”

Part of the land is currently home to Hall's Apple Farm. Officials say the Hall Family will still retain a portion of the land and will continue to reside and operate the market and bakery.

“When we heard the farm was for sale, we were eager to have a virtual face-to-face with the Hall family to learn what was important to them and reassure them that their legacy would live on in a way like no other,” Sullivan added. “It was an emotional call on all sides because the Hall Family, like Catholic Health, was humbled and honored to play a role in creating something so vital for Niagara County residents on land that was such as important part of their family and the history of this community.”

Catholic Health hopes to complete the land purchase in the next few months, and begin construction of the new hospital campus in the fall.

“With the collective support of the physicians, employees, and everyone at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, we are building a sustainable healthcare model that will strengthen services across the entire Niagara region,” Sullivan continued. “We are eager to begin construction of the new Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital as we all work together to provide high quality healthcare to families throughout Lockport and its surrounding communities.”