CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Officials at Catholic Health want to remind the community that the Sisters of Charity Hospital St. Joseph Campus Emergency Department remains closed.

The hospital campus was converted to a COVID-19 only treatment facility back in March.

They say the hospital, a community hospital for many years, has recently seen an increase in patients showing up to the Harlem Road health care facility seeking emergency care for other medical issues.

Catholic Health is advising the public that if you have a medical emergency to call 911 or go to the nearest hospital with a currently operating Emergency Department.

RELATED: Buffalo Police investigate shooting near Bailey Avenue, Genesee Street

RELATED: State rep: New York GOP demands federal probe into nursing homes

RELATED: Furloughs, layoffs begin at ECMC