BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Health is investing more than $100 million in an updated electronic health records (EHR) system, a move it says will boost quality and benefit patients.

But the project is also expected to boost Canisius College, adding revenue and advanced training opportunities for students, as the health system shifts 150 IT workers to the college science center during the three-year project.

Catholic Health has signed a deal with Epic, a Verona, Wisconsin-based technology company, to design a unified EHR system for all of its facilities, including hospitals, clinics, long-term care, lab, imaging and even home care settings. In later phases, the project calls for providing access to the system for area physician practices affiliated with Catholic Medical Partners. READ the full article on the Buffalo Business First website.