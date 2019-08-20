BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr., Foundation is dedicating a space to help train health care professionals in Western New York.

The foundation donated $15 million to create a 'Thrive' program in the Buffalo-area. The plan is to help the more than 1,300 nurses, nursing assistants, home health aides and personal aides, who work for Catholic Health, by giving them additional job training and resources.

Catholic Health is partnering with the Cleveland Clinic and Ascension Michigan for this new initiative.