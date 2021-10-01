Catholic Health information for expectant parents

Catholic Health wants to clear up some confusion among expectant mothers in light of the strike at South Buffalo Mercy Hospital.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Health (CH) is looking to clear up some confusion for expectant parents in light of the strike at South Buffalo Mercy Hospital.

While labor and delivery services are currently suspended at the Abbott Rd. hospital, Mother & Baby services at Sisters Hospital remain open, and there is no disruption in similar services at Mt. St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston. Sisters Hospital also houses a level III NICU offering care for infants as young as 23 weeks.