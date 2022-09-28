Catholic Health hosting on the spot hiring event with bonuses up to $25,000

Catholic Health is having an "On the Spot" hiring event for Trocaire University Graduate nurses and registered nurses.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local healthcare company is hosting a hiring event in Buffalo.

The first of the two-day event will be Thursday, Oct.6 from noon to 6 p.m., and Friday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m in the Community Room at Mercy Hospital on 565 Abbott Rd.

Catholic Health managers and recruiters will be on site to discuss job openings, review applications, do interviews and make job offers.

Offers include bonuses up to $25,000 and referral bonuses of $5,000 are available to anyone who refers a candidate and is hired.

Other incentives include paid health insurance, paid time off, group tuition assistance programs and more.

All applicants are required to do a pre-employment physical and meet all job prerequisites as a final condition of employment.

To register for the event, visit chsbuffalo.org/trocaire.