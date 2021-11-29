Catholic Health announces hospital visitor restrictions in response to surge of COVID-19 cases

Visiting restrictions of one visitor at a time during reduced hours will begin on Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In response to local COVID-19 cases rising, Catholic Health announced hospital visitor restrictions on Monday.

As the surge of cases strain local hospitals' capacity, Catholic Health will be limiting visitors to one at a time and reducing visiting hours starting Wednesday, Dec. 1.

At Kenmore Mercy Hospital; Mercy Hospital of Buffalo; Mount St. Mary’s Hospital; and Sisters of Charity Hospital, Main St. and St. Joseph Campuses, visiting hours will be from noon - 6 p.m. daily. In-person visitation is not permitted in COVID-19 units except for patients who are receiving end-of-life care.

Emergency department patients will be allowed to be accompanied by one visitor for periods of time based on patient census and other factors determined by the care team. However, if that patient tests positive for COVID, the visitor will be asked to leave. Further information will be provided over the phone.

Maternity patients will still be allowed two support people. In certain outpatient settings, patients may be accompanied by a support person for their appointment.

Hospital visitors are limited to people 18 and older. They must go through a health screening, complete an online registration process, and follow all safety guidelines, which includes wearing a mask and washing their hands before and after each visit.

People who report significant COVID-19 exposure or symptoms in the last 10 days, or have a temperature of 100.0° F or higher will not be permitted to visit.