Cardiology clinic opening at Medina Memorial Hospital

MEDINA, N.Y. — A new cardiology clinic has opened in Medina.
On Tuesday, Rochester Regional Health announced that in partnership with Orleans Community Health and Medina Memorial Hospital a cardiology clinic has opened at the hospital.
Dr. Harry McCrea will lead the clinic. He is a cardiologist with the Sands-Constellation Heart Institute.
“It is an honor to be able to care for patients in the region in which I grew up,” McCrea said. “This clinic is our commitment to patients to provide them with the best possible care when they need it and where they need it. It encourages them to seek help rather than put off care because they know someone will be there to help them.”
The clinic on the first floor of Medina Memorial will offer diagnostic testing and referrals for procedures within the Sands-Constellation Heart Institute. Patients can get a referral to the clinic from their primary care provider.
More information about the Sands-Constellation Heart Institute can be found on the Rochester Regional Health website.