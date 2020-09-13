Car parade, backpack giveaway help raise sickle cell awareness

The Queen City Support Network handed out 125 backpacks, complete with sickle cell awareness masks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month, and the Queen City Support Network was out Saturday raising awareness.

In the spirit of the COVID-19 pandemic, they held a car parade and backpack giveaway. They handed out 125 of them, complete with sickle cell awareness masks.

"There are so many people who don't know about sickle cell disease that predominantly effects the African-American community," said Cynthia Collins, the president of the Queen City Support Network.