Buffalo Vascular Care holding free screenings for amputation prevention awareness

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Screening for poor circulation offered for amputation prevention awareness.
Buffalo Vascular Care will be offering free screenings all of September for Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) Awareness Month. PAD is a circulatory problem that reduces circulation to limbs and causes discomfort and even debilitating pain. It could even lead to amputation of a limb, according to Mayo Clinic.
Buffalo Vascular Care can screen for the disease with questions and non-invasive ultrasound to blood flow in the legs. The whole process should take 10-15 minutes.
Screening can be scheduled for Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to Mayo Clinic, people who should be screened are:
- over age 65;
- over age 50 and have a history of diabetes or smoking;
- and under age 50 and have diabetes and other peripheral artery disease risk factors, such as obesity or high blood pressure