Health

Buffalo Vascular Care holding free screenings for amputation prevention awareness

For the month of September, free screening for leg circulation will be provided Monday through Friday.
Credit: Buffalo Vascular Care

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Screening for poor circulation offered for amputation prevention awareness. 

Buffalo Vascular Care will be offering free screenings all of September for Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) Awareness Month. PAD is a circulatory problem that reduces circulation to limbs and causes discomfort and even debilitating pain. It could even lead to amputation of a limb, according to Mayo Clinic.

Buffalo Vascular Care can screen for the disease with questions and non-invasive ultrasound to blood flow in the legs. The whole process should take 10-15 minutes. 

Screening can be scheduled for Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to Mayo Clinic, people who should be screened are: 

  • over age 65;
  • over age 50 and have a history of diabetes or smoking;
  • and under age 50 and have diabetes and other peripheral artery disease risk factors, such as obesity or high blood pressure

