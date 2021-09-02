Buffalo Vascular Care holding free screenings for amputation prevention awareness

For the month of September, free screening for leg circulation will be provided Monday through Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Screening for poor circulation offered for amputation prevention awareness.

Buffalo Vascular Care will be offering free screenings all of September for Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) Awareness Month. PAD is a circulatory problem that reduces circulation to limbs and causes discomfort and even debilitating pain. It could even lead to amputation of a limb, according to Mayo Clinic.

Buffalo Vascular Care can screen for the disease with questions and non-invasive ultrasound to blood flow in the legs. The whole process should take 10-15 minutes.

Screening can be scheduled for Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to Mayo Clinic, people who should be screened are: