BUFFALO, N.Y. — The inaugural PurpleStride Western New York event was held on Saturday morning in Buffalo.

PurpleStrides walks across the country are among the largest sources of funding for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

The 5K walk and run brought out survivors, impacted families, loved ones, researchers and advocates to RiverWorks and the waterfront.

2 On Your Side's own Scott Levin was a proud emcee of the walk.

RELATED: WNY girl gets first pediatric bone marrow transplant for Sickle Cell in Buffalo

RELATED: Roswell Park unveils victory bell for children and young adults

RELATED: Local response to proposed federal ban on flavored e-cigarette products