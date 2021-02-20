Buffalo Police use Bolawrap on woman during mental health call

The device allowed police to transport her to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation without anyone getting hurt, according to police.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say that on Friday, they deployed a device called a Bolawrap during a mental health call. The device ties up an individual from a distance using a cord.

Around 2 p.m. Friday near Kenfield-Langfield, police received a call with concern about a woman who may have the potential to cause harm to herself or others and was underdressed in the snow. Police were concerned about hypothermia exposure for the woman.

Police say they spoke with the woman for an extended period of time, asking her to get in a police car and receive medical evaluation. The woman refused, which police say prompted them to deploy the Bolawrap.

