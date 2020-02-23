BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo United Martial Arts held a Brazilian jujitsu class for the Buffalo Police Explorers post.

There they learned the basics of the art and how it can change lives. It's a mindset, and for some it's using failure to grow.

"It's a form of grappling, so you're going to be chokes, arm locks, ground fighting, things like that," Josh Ketry of the Buffalo United Martial Arts said. "And you tap out when you get submitted. You can't lie or pretend that you're good at it."

Added Joelle Bence, a Buffalo Police officer: "We have exposed the recruits to an array of ways to keep themselves physically active and physically fit through jujitsu. We have found that it's important and builds confidence in the recruits."

Jujitsu is practiced in police academies across the country.

Buffalo Police Explorers Post 638 works on Saturdays by doing physical fitness activities.

