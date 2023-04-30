Buffalo man who lost his sister to sickle cell strives to help others

Antonio Parker's sister died of the lifelong disease before she turned 30. Her goal was to be a sickle cell activist.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man who lost his sister to sickle cell is on a mission, to make sure this area has more services to help people with the disease.

Sickle cell is a red blood cell disorder that can block blood flow to your body.

Antonio Parker's sister, Jasmine, died of the lifelong disease before she turned 30 years old. Her goal was to be a sickle cell activist.

Now her brother, Antonio, is carrying out that work.

This year he's holding an event in her honor. Money raised from the Jasmine Parker Memorial birthday party will help establish a pediatric sickle cell support fund at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

"It's a disease in which your symptoms aren't that visible, but they are just as bad as any other disease," Parker said. "You end up having fragments in your bones. You can have strokes. The life expectancy is, I think, 42 years old, and it was a lot lower when me and my sister were kids."

This year's event will also be dedicated to the memory of Jasmine and Kyler Faulkner. Kyler was only 7 years old. Parker called him "a very bright kid, always smiling and so full of life."

He recently lost his battle to the disease.

Sickle cell affects more than 100,000 people in the United States.

Next Saturday, a fundraiser will be held at Big Ditch Brewery, from noon to 4 p.m. All tickets have been sold, but you can still donate to the cause.

You can also donate to the sickle cell pediatric support fund on the Roswell Park website.

The goal is to raise at least $10,000. All of the money will stay local.